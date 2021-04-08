Drive-by shooting on South Pierce reported in Mason City, no injuries found

Mason City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side.
Police say officers were called to the area of 15th Street Southwest and Pierce Avenue at 4:17 p.m., where the reporting party said two silver cars were following each other heading southbound on Pierce, according to an email from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.
One of the cars pulled up alongside the other, the reporting party told police, according to the email, and a masked man shot at the other car. The car turned around, fired again and then took off northbound on Pierce.
Witnesses told police that no one appeared to have been injured in the incident.
This shooting is the latest incident in an outbreak of violent activity in the city in recent weeks. Police have not yet identified the victim nor made an arrest in the late February shooting near the old City Hall/Ressler building on South Delaware Avenue that left the building riddled with 13 bullet marks.
Mason City Police are asking anyone with information to contact them about a shooting that s…
On March 31, 36-year-old Michael Creviston, of Mason City, was shot and killed near Third Street Northwest and North Jefferson Avenue. Less than a week later, police arrested suspect Benjamin Gonzalez in Algona.
On April 1, police responded to the scene of a double stabbing on the city's north end that sent two people to MercyOne and caused the hospital to lock down while it treated the patients. Chief Brinkley said the stabbings were a result of a property dispute and that the suspect is known by at least one of the victims, though no public release has been made about any arrests in the case.
Early Easter Sunday, police responded to nearly the same location as they did in late February, for another shooting on South Delaware Avenue. One person discharged a handgun and no one was treated for any injuries, police said. There has been no public indication of arrests in the case.
The department also continues to investigate human remains found along the Winnebago River near Illinois Avenue.