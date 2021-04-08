Drive-by shooting on South Pierce reported in Mason City, no injuries found

Mason City Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday afternoon on the city's south side.

Police say officers were called to the area of 15th Street Southwest and Pierce Avenue at 4:17 p.m., where the reporting party said two silver cars were following each other heading southbound on Pierce, according to an email from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley.

One of the cars pulled up alongside the other, the reporting party told police, according to the email, and a masked man shot at the other car. The car turned around, fired again and then took off northbound on Pierce.

Witnesses told police that no one appeared to have been injured in the incident.

This shooting is the latest incident in an outbreak of violent activity in the city in recent weeks. Police have not yet identified the victim nor made an arrest in the late February shooting near the old City Hall/Ressler building on South Delaware Avenue that left the building riddled with 13 bullet marks.

