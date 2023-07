A Winnebago County woman accused of stealing almost $14,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty to first-degree fraud and first-degree theft.

According to court records, 27-year-old Amanda Marie Largent allegedly stole the money by not depositing money from the store into the bank and instead keeping it for herself between Feb. 26 and March 18. A regional asset protection manager informed authorities of the missing money March 27.

Camera footage determined Largent would exit the store with the money for deposit but would not go to the bank, instead standing outside the store for a few minutes before reentering.

The plea agreement calls for a suspended 10-year prison sentence, five years of probation, a suspended $1,370 fine and restitution. An ongoing criminal conduct charge would also be dropped if a judge affirms the agreement.

A plea hearing has not been set as of Thursday morning. The court is under no obligation to accept the plea deal recommendation.

