DNA match leads to burglary charges for Mason City man

A North Iowa man is looking at a pair of felony burglary charges after a DNA sample turned up two hits.

Police say Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27, of Mason City is behind two separate burglaries, one in May of this year which resulted in injury, and one in November of 2017.

According to court documents, police took a report in May of a male who had been attacked and injured by Rafael. A sample of a blood at the scene was collected for analysis.

Officers interviewed Rafael, who denied his involvement, and ultimately collected a cheek swab. Rafael's DNA came back as a match to the blood at the assault scene, as well as to the scene of a break-in and theft which occurred at a Mason City residence in 2017.

Rafael was arrested on Wednesday, and charged with one count of first-degree burglary in connection with the assault and one count of third-degree burglary in connection with the 2017 theft.