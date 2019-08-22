A man traveling from Detroit to Mason City to deliver heroin was sentenced this week to more than 10 years in federal prison.
Keith Bernard Tucker, 51, Detroit, received the prison term after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a drug user.
At his plea hearing in March, Tucker admitted he was traveling from Detroit to Mason City in a rental car on Dec. 31, 2018, when he was stopped by law enforcement.
He admitted at the time of the traffic stop to having a firearm in the vehicle.
Law enforcement located approximately 297.9 grams of heroin in a backpack in the trunk of Tucker’s rental car.
Tucker admitted to owning the heroin and admitted his intention to deliver the heroin to Mason City residents.
After being arrested, law enforcement discovered a tissue with marijuana in Tucker’s sock. Tucker admitted to being under the influence of marijuana while possessing a firearm.
Tucker was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and fined $400. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.
