A Detroit man allegedly caught with methamphetamine and marijuana in Clear Lake last month has pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial has been scheduled for April 25.

According to court records, 49-year-old Patrick Cornelius Clark has been charged with a controlled substance violation – class B felony, possession of contraband in a correctional institution – class D felony, failure to affix a drug stamp – class D felony, and possession of marijuana – serious misdemeanor. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

The affidavits state that Clark was riding in the passenger seat of a GMC Yukon at 1:14 a.m. Feb. 4 when a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. Highway 18 near 10th Street by Clear Lake Police. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, and Clark allegedly admitted to having marijuana and showed it to officers.

When being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and changing into jail clothing four plastic bags containing meth were allegedly found on Clark's person. They weighed more than 15 grams. He also had numerous new plastic bags identical to the bags containing meth.