A Mason City woman was given a deferred sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a threat of terrorism charge after sending threatening emails to a Mason City schools employee last November.

According to court records, 19-year-old Destiny Anne Kaduce was also sentenced to seven days in jail for possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from a Nov. 4, 2022, incident in which Kaduce sent and email to a school employee that included threats to "shoot up the school and make sure you die first."

Law enforcement was able to identify Kaduce as the sender of the email. She admitted to sending the email from her cell phone through a phony account when she was interviewed by police. She also acknowledged the threat would be perceived as real and would cause fear or uncertainty by the recipient, court documents say.

Kaduce was also ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and received three years on probation.