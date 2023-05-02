A Charles City man accused of sexually abusing a minor received a deferred judgement and five years probation on Monday.

According to court records, 19-year-old Bradley Charles Leroy Eckert was facing up to 10 years in prison for third-degree sexual abuse. He entered an Alford plea of guilty in early March. In an Alford plea the accused doesn’t admit to committing the crime, but believes the state has enough evidence for a conviction.

The original affidavit states that on March 30, 2021, Eckert entered the victim’s bedroom in Charles City and choked her and had sex with her. Before he left the bedroom he reportedly had sex with her again.

DNA results from the Department of Criminal Investigation confirmed Eckert’s DNA was taken from the victim, whose age is not provided.

North Iowa History: Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration downtown 1972 Demonstration Downtown #4.jpg Demonstration downtown #5.jpg Demonstration downtown Demonstration downtown #7.jpg Demonstration downtown #8.jpg Demonstration downtown #9.jpg Demonstration downtown #10.jpg Demonstration downtown #11.jpg Demonstration downtown #12.jpg Demonstration downtown.jpg