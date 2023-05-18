A Britt man originally facing 60 years in prison for sexual abuse crimes was given a deferred sentence and five years probation on Tuesday.
According to court records, 18-year-old Jeremy Beard was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child in December of 2022 for alleged incidents the summer prior.
One count of sexual abuse and the lascivious acts charges were dismissed via a plea agreement reached in February. That agreement called for a 25-year prison sentence.
The charges stemmed from incidents in which he allegedly had intercourse with a 11-or-12-year-old child at a residence in Britt in July and August.
Beard also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of marijuana after being charged with drug distribution to a person under 18. That sentence was also deferred and one year of probation was ordered.