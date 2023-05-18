A Britt man originally facing 60 years in prison for sexual abuse crimes was given a deferred sentence and five years probation on Tuesday.

According to court records, 18-year-old Jeremy Beard was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child in December of 2022 for alleged incidents the summer prior.

One count of sexual abuse and the lascivious acts charges were dismissed via a plea agreement reached in February. That agreement called for a 25-year prison sentence.

The charges stemmed from incidents in which he allegedly had intercourse with a 11-or-12-year-old child at a residence in Britt in July and August.

Beard also pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of marijuana after being charged with drug distribution to a person under 18. That sentence was also deferred and one year of probation was ordered.

North Iowa history in photos: Mason City street scenes of the early 1900s 1937 Downtown MC.jpg Cigar and peanut wagon on Federal 1909.jpg Parade for the July 4th 1910.jpg 1920 Ford dealeship in Mason Cityr.jpg 1901 Uncle Tom's Cabin Parade MC IA.jpg 1910 Fire Department MC.jpg 1920s Birdsall's Ice Cream Store same location today..jpg 1910busy intersection standard oil wagon.jpg 1920 Commercial Bank on Federal with parked motorcycle.jpg 1915 Charles Hotel at Central Park with Trolley.jpg 1930 2nd St SE and Federal facing North Best.jpg 1915 Iowa Hardware Mutual Office Bldg old metalcraft bldg.jpg 1930s Jefferson Lines buses at the downtown depot MC.jpg 1915 State st North of delaware facing NE2.jpg 1930 East side Federal to State street.jpg 1915 Street scene at Charles Hotel with Trolleyand Olympia Billboard.jpg 1934 buildings being torn down Federal Ave 1.jpg 1918 North Iowa Fair 19th SW at Federal (Southport Mall site.jpg Mason_City_1212.jpg 1919 White Motor Cars on Federal MC.jpg