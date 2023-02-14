A Mason City woman was given a deferred judgement and probation after stealing more than $12,600 from CVS located inside Target.

According to court records, 27-year-old Emily Sue Shumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in December and was sentenced on Monday.

The affidavit states that Schumaker was an employee at CVS pharmacy when she refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and onto a gift card. This occurred over a couple months last summer.