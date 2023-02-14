A Mason City woman was given a deferred judgement and probation after stealing more than $12,600 from CVS located inside Target.
Schumaker
Courtesy of the Cerro Gordo Jail
According to court records, 27-year-old Emily Sue Shumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in December and was sentenced on Monday.
The affidavit states that Schumaker was an employee at CVS pharmacy when she refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and placed the amount into her account and onto a gift card. This occurred over a couple months last summer.
Schumaker received five years of probation and must pay restitution.
Chris Zoeller
Globe Gazette
Photos: North Iowa history book, 1940s-1960s
1962 Band Festival
Meredith Willson, writer of the music and lyrics for the film The Music Man, at the North Iowa Band Festival on the world premiere date of the film, Mason City, June 19, 1962.
Mason City Public Library
Hamilton basketball
Hamilton School of Commerce women’s basketball team, Mason City, November 7, 1941. Courtesy Mason City Public Library.
Mason City Public Library
South Federal Avenue 1961
South Federal Avenue in Mason City, Oct. 20, 1961.
Mason City Public Library
McDonald's Drive-in
Employees applying condiments at McDonald’s Drive In at 1809 S. Federal Ave. in Mason City, Oct. 28, 1967.
Mason City Public Library
MCHS wins championship
Mason City High School basketball team returning to a city-wide celebration after winning the state championship, March 17, 1940.
Mason City Public Library
Lock store
Safford W. Lock in his Photo Store store in Mason City, Nov. 11, 1952.
Mason City Public Library
Hawke hemp farm
Cutting hemp on the M. B. Hawke farm between Mason City and Sheffield, Sept. 21, 1943. A directive from the War Department led to dozens of hemp mills being built throughout the Midwest in the early 1940s. The mills grew hemp which was then turned into rope, burlap, and other materials for the United Stated Army and Navy during World War II.
Mason City Public Library
Gone with the Wind
Theatergoers lining up in front of Cecil Theatre to see Gone With the Wind, March 5, 1940.
Mason City Public Library
Federal Avenue at night 02-23-1949.jpg
Federal Avenue in Mason City, Feb. 23, 1949.
Mason City Fire Department
Main and State streets
Looking south on Main Street from State Street, Mason City, circa 1915.
Mason City Public Library
Christian Church fire
Fire at the Christian Church in Mason City, Feb. 13, 1916. Originally built in 1893 at Fourth Street and Federal Avenue, the church was rebuilt after the fire at Northwest Fourth and Adams Streets.
Mason City Public Library Archiv
Navy books
Mason City residents collecting books for the United States Navy, March 15, 1943.
Mason City Public Library
1962 Band Festival
Shirley Jones, lead actress in the film The Music Man, at the North Iowa Band Festival on the world premiere date of the film, Mason City, June 19, 1962.
Mason City Public Library
Tug of War in East Park
Mason City High School tug-of-war between the junior and senior classes held at East Park, Mason City, May 21, 1956.
Mason City Police Department
Officers find ammunition in car
Police officers display ammunition found in a car on Nov. 15, 1945. From left: Iowa Highway Patrolman P. G. Tometich, with Mason City Officers Harvey Fitzgerald and Joe Hearity.
Mason City Public Library
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.