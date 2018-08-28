LUVERNE | The death of a man found unresponsive in LuVerne is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Kossuth County authorities.
A LuVerne resident called the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office about 5:30 p.m. Monday to report her husband was on the floor and unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office.
The man was found dead when deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He has not been identified by law enforcement.
His body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, authorities said in the news release. The DCI was called to assist with the investigation and collecting evidence.
Law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office at 515-295-3514.
The sheriff's office believes there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the news release.
— Courtney Fiorini
