A Davenport man who led officers on a vehicle chase reaching speeds of 130 mph south of Mason City in January has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.
Travis Deon Coleman, 38, received that sentence in Cerro Gordo County District Court this week after pleading guilty to a felony charge of eluding.
He also was sentenced to 30 days in jail for marijuana possession and another 30 days for operating while under the influence.
Coleman was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines, plus surcharges and court costs.
A state trooper attempted to stop Coleman, who was driving a gray 2019 Kia Sorento, for speeding shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 on the Avenue of the Saints south of Mason City, according to court records.
Coleman left the highway at the 183 exit to Mallard Avenue.
The vehicle made a bad pass on the shoulder, crossed the road and struck a DOT barrier, according to court documents.
Coleman attempted to keep driving and the trooper intentionally hit the vehicle to stop the pursuit.
When Coleman opened the door to the vehicle the reporting officer immediately smelled marijuana, according to court documents.
A bag of marijuana was found in the front passenger seat.
Coleman may be subject to more prison time as he was on parole at the time of the chase.
Any sentence he receives in Scott County in his parole matter will be served consecutively to his Cerro Gordo County sentence, according to court records.
