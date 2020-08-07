Cyclist struck by vehicle in Mason City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Mason City on Friday morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Department, on Friday, Aug. 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Traci Redeker, 48 of Manly, struck bicyclist Trevor Brunsvold, 24, of Mason City with the side mirror of her vehicle, throwing him from his bike. Brunsvold, according to the press release, was not wearing a helmet.

The two were both traveling south on Highway 65 near the 300th Street intersection.

Redeker stated she did not see Brunsvold on the roadway. She transported Brunsvold to MercyOne in Mason City for his injuries.

Redeker was charged with operating a vehicle too close to a bicyclist.

As of Friday afternoon, the incident remains under investigation.

