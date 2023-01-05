Cresco woman accused of stealing from nursing home

A Cresco woman working as a nursing home administrator in Stacyville has been charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card after allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from her employer.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Liza Lee Klimesh faces up to 15 years in prison for making unauthorized purchases with the Stacyville Community Nursing Home's checking, debit and credit cards for personal gain totaling $13,248 between May 5 and July 20 of last year.

Klemish allegedly used the funds on her utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing and pet supplies.

First-degree theft is a class C felony and unauthorized use of a credit card is a class D felony.

A warrant for Klemish's arrest warrant was served Dec. 21. She pleaded not guilty on Dec. 28 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

