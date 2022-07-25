 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Crash south of Garner fatal to Clear Lake woman

  • 0
Collision
Shutterstock

GARNER -- A two-vehicle collision south of Garner on Friday afternoon left an elderly Clear Lake woman dead. 

The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 69.

Authorities report a minor from Ventura failed to stop at the stop sign while traveling eastbound on 190th Street. That vehicle struck a northbound driver, Sharon Schneider of Clear Lake, 79, in the intersection. Schneider sustained fatal injuries.

Schneider was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Garner Ambulance. The Iowa DOT, Garner Police Department, Klemme Police Department, Garner Fire and EMS and Hancock County Sheriffs Office assisted the crash, which remains under investigation.

PHOTOS: Rancho Deluxe Z Garden

1 of 10

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California's wildfires spreads uncontained toward Yosemite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News