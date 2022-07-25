Crash south of Garner fatal to Clear Lake woman

GARNER -- A two-vehicle collision south of Garner on Friday afternoon left an elderly Clear Lake woman dead.
The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 69.
Authorities report a minor from Ventura failed to stop at the stop sign while traveling eastbound on 190th Street. That vehicle struck a northbound driver, Sharon Schneider of Clear Lake, 79, in the intersection. Schneider sustained fatal injuries.
Schneider was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by Garner Ambulance. The Iowa DOT, Garner Police Department, Klemme Police Department, Garner Fire and EMS and Hancock County Sheriffs Office assisted the crash, which remains under investigation.
Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com