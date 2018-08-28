OSAGE | A Kensett woman arrested for drunk driving near Osage with five children under age 10 in the vehicle will appear in court next month.
Rebecca Golden, 34, is charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and five counts of child endangerment.
Mitchell County Communications received a 911 call about 3:10 p.m. Aug. 19 reporting a vehicle driving all over the road on Highway 9, near the Worth/Mitchell County line.
The reporting party told the deputy Golden had "crossed over the center line and was driving east in the west lane, forcing a truck out of that lane," court documents said.
An Osage police officer stopped the vehicle, which had five children ages 9, 7, 5, 2 and 1 as passengers, on the west side of Osage.
Investigation revealed that Golden was intoxicated. Her preliminary breath test indicated a .251, court documents said, more than three times the legal limit in Iowa.
She also did not have a valid driver's license, according to court documents.
Golden was booked into the Mitchell County Jail and released on her own recognizance Aug. 20. She was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation as a condition of release.
Golden is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County District Court Sept. 11.
