Coralville man pleads not guilty in Lu Verne bank robbery, murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A witness who followed him said the suspect was also wearing a ski mask as he fled into his car and sped east out of Lu Verne. The witness said they last saw Williams heading north around the area of Hwy. 17.

Another witness heading west from Kanawha on County Highway B63 saw the suspect heading east on the highway, according to police.

As Iowa State Patrol Troopers traveled areas leading away from Lu Verne, they found a black ski mask and black medical gloves east of the intersection of B63 and Highway 17, according to documents.

A local citizen found a green Carhartt-style coat three more miles east on B63, where law enforcement also found zip ties.

Boots and jeans were also found along B63 east of Lu Verne. A dark green coat was also found near West Twin Lake on 120th Street in rural Hancock County.

In the dark green coat, law enforcement found a laminated card for a 2019 Mazda CX-5 with a VIN number that matched the car Williams was caught driving.

During a search of his car, officers seized an empty black duffel bag, a gray backpack, black spray paint and burglary tools.

The rental company the car belonged to confirmed Williams had rented the car.