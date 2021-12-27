Convicted Mason City kidnapper Kenneth Sharp dies in prison

A Mason City man who was accused of kidnapping and raping a woman at knifepoint has died in prison.

Kenneth Ray Sharp was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 6:55 p.m. on Sunday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness. Sharp was 54 years old.

Sharp had been serving a life sentence. He was convicted of felony first-degree kidnapping in 1995 and began serving his life sentence in December of that year.

He appealed and the conviction was upheld by the Iowa Court of Appeals in 2008. Sharp’s appeal contended that his trial counsel was ineffective on three different issues.

In its decision, the Court of Appeals noted that Sharp’s version of the facts is directly contradicted by the record and that he had not made the minimal showing of the potential viability of this claim necessary for the appeal to be addressed.

An appeal to the state Supreme Court by Sharp himself was dismissed because it did not comply with appellate court rules. Sharp had asked to be assigned an attorney to file the appeal but the district court ruled he did not provide sufficient evidence to merit an appeal and representation by counsel.

