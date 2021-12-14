 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Convicted Mason City burglar on the lam from work release

A Mason City man convicted of felony first degree burglary has walked away from his work release assignment, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Nathan Wayne Lee, 32, is described as a white man, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 275 pounds. He was admitted to the state's West Union facility on Nov. 2, and failed to report to work as required on Monday, according to a press release.

Download PDF Nathan Wayne Lee clipping
Here is the clipping from the Globe Gazette story on Nathan Wayne Lee's initial arrest for burglary and attempted murder.
Download PDF Nathan Wayne Lee
This is Nathan Wayne Lee's mugshot from 2008, when he was arrested by Mason City Police.

Lee and accomplice Bradley Allen Bilyeu were initially charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary on Nov. 27, 2008. Twelve days earlier, police found William Robert Schukei, then 49, in his home on the 600 block of North Tyler Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Globe Gazette story.

Mason City police arrested the two, both then 19, on Nov. 26. Cerro Gordo County District court records on the case were not available to the public, but a Globe Gazette story from Nov. 18, 2009, indicates he was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of five years in prison on an amended charge of first-degree burglary. The attempted murder charge was dismissed.

