A judge has granted a motion for a competency evaluation for a Britt man accused of stabbing a woman to death last month.

According to court records, 56-year-old Monte Wayne Eckels will be evaluated to determine if he is fit to stand trial. The order from the court states that after a review of the file and record made at Tuesday's hearing, there is probable cause to believe Eckels suffers from a mental disorder prohibiting him from appreciating the charge brought against him.

The evaluation will by the chief psychiatrist of the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa.

The charge stems from an incident around 7:10 p.m. March 6 when Britt Police responded to a call of a disturbance at 275 Fourth St. S.E. Officers say Leallen Bergman, 62, of Ventura had been stabbed to death in the home.

No further court hearings have been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

