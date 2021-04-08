 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado man in jail after leading police on 130 mph chase
0 comments
alert top story

Colorado man in jail after leading police on 130 mph chase

{{featured_button_text}}

A Colorado man is the involuntary guest of the Cerro Gordo County Jail, after police say he led them on a chase at speeds up to 130 mph on Tuesday.

And that was before police found the gun.

Cody Jay Bohanan Smith, 23, was traveling 110 mph north on I-35 near the 156.5 mile marker around 10 a.m., when an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to pull him over, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 

Instead of slowing down, police say Bohanan Smith, who was driving a 2001 Honda motorcycle, increased his speed to over 130 mph, passing other cars on the right and left shoulders of the interstate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Near the 180 mile marker, in Cerro Gordo County, Bohanan Smith slowed down, drove through a grass median and began driving west on Hwy. 18.

A second state patrol officer was posted in the westbound lanes, attempting to slow down Bohanan Smith, according to the documents. As he tried to drive around the state patrol car, Bohanan Smith lost control of the bike on the gravel shoulder and struck the trooper's car.

Cody Jay Bohanan Smith

Cody Jay Bohanan Smith

Bohanan Smith was knocked off his bike and as he stood up was immediately taken into custody, according to the court docs. While searching Smith's clothing, police found a loaded .45-caliber handgun, ammunition and a pocket knife.

Police say Bohanan Smith could not produce a valid driver's license or insurance card.

He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and faces charges for carrying weapons, five counts of improper passing, and two counts of speeding over 55 mph. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers aged 16+ get vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News