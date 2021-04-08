Colorado man in jail after leading police on 130 mph chase

A Colorado man is the involuntary guest of the Cerro Gordo County Jail, after police say he led them on a chase at speeds up to 130 mph on Tuesday.

And that was before police found the gun.

Cody Jay Bohanan Smith, 23, was traveling 110 mph north on I-35 near the 156.5 mile marker around 10 a.m., when an Iowa State Patrol officer attempted to pull him over, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Instead of slowing down, police say Bohanan Smith, who was driving a 2001 Honda motorcycle, increased his speed to over 130 mph, passing other cars on the right and left shoulders of the interstate.

Near the 180 mile marker, in Cerro Gordo County, Bohanan Smith slowed down, drove through a grass median and began driving west on Hwy. 18.

A second state patrol officer was posted in the westbound lanes, attempting to slow down Bohanan Smith, according to the documents. As he tried to drive around the state patrol car, Bohanan Smith lost control of the bike on the gravel shoulder and struck the trooper's car.