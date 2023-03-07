A Clear Lake woman faces more than 10 years in prison after allegedly assaulting a minor Sunday.

According to court records, 40-year-old Carrie Lea Young has been charged with child endangerment - serious injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.

The affidavit states that at approximately 10:13 a.m. at a residence in Ventura Young choked the alleged victim, and a little more than an hour later she choked the victim again and struck her in the face multiple times causing injury.

Young also allegedly kicked a health care provider in the chest later that afternoon.

The victim stated that she was having difficulty breathing and was transported to the hospital.

