Clear Lake woman arrested in drug investigation

A Clear Lake woman with a long history of interactions with the criminal justice system is a guest of the Cerro Gordo County Jail after police say she was using pot and selling methamphetamine.

Denise Marie Back, 59, was taken into custody at an apartment on the 1000 block of Seventh Street West after a warrant had been issued for her arrest, according to documents filed in Cerro Gordo District Court.

According to the documents:

A search warrant that was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation was executed at the apartment on Aug. 19, where Clear Lake police officers found a .38-caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and various unused drug packaging. Back told police she used the pot and sold the meth.

After the investigation concluded on Oct. 8 an arrest warrant for Back was issued and, according to court documents, she was found at the apartment on West Seventh Street, where police saw a marijuana cigarette sitting out on a table.

Back has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance violation and misdemeanor person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Back has previous drug-related charges dating back to 2006.

She is being held on $55,300 cash and surety bonds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.