Clear Lake police seek help in identifying street sign vandal
The Clear Lake Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying who is responsible for vandalizing its "Main Street USA" sign. 

Clear Lake's "Main Street USA" sign is found at the corner of Main Avenue and North Eighth Street. In a video shared by the police department, an individual can be seen approaching and leaving the sign and a white SUV in the early-morning hours of Saturday, July 3, when the sign was damaged. 

clear lake sign 1.jpg

A white SUV can be seen near Clear Lake's "Main Street USA" sign in the early-morning hours of Saturday, July 3.

"We would like to speak with a passenger of a white Lincoln SUV," said a post from Clear Lake police. "If you have any information, please call us at 641-357-2186, email police@cityofclearlake.org, or message us on FB. You may remain anonymous." 

clear lake sign 2.jpg

A white SUV can be seen near Clear Lake's "Main Street USA" sign in the early-morning hours of Saturday, July 3.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

