Clear Lake man sentenced to five years after guilty plea

A Clear Lake man originally charged with two counts of attempted murder for attempting to run over a motorcycle with his truck — and multiple counts of domestic abuse — was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

According to court records, 44-year-old Chad Ronald Gustin entered a written guilty plea in exchange for the attempted murder charges being amended to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Gustin was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, but the sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. The original attempted murder charges carried up to 25 years apiece.

The attempted murder charges stemmed from two separate incidents. The first took place around 1 a.m. May 28. The affidavit states Gustin assaulted a female victim, choking her and threatening to kill her.

Around 8:34 p.m. the following day the same victim was on the back of a motorcycle traveling north on Eighth Street North in Clear Lake. Gustin turned his Ford F-150 truck around and ran two red lights in order to catch the motorcycle. The affidavit goes on to state that Gustin then attempted to run over the motorcycle and its two riders, but missed at the intersection of Third Avenue North and Eighth Street North.

Gustin then attempted to run them over again, this time making contact and bumping the motorcycle into the curb. Two witnesses told police they saw the truck attempting to run over the motorcycle twice.

Police reviewed a tower camera video that showed a black F-150 chasing the motorcycle and running a red light.