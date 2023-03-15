A Clear Lake man originally charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree sexual abuse pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Tuesday.

According to court records, 37-year-old Johnathan James Goerish pleaded guilty to assault, a serious misdemeanor, and simple trespass, a simple misdemeanor. He is still facing up to 35 years in prison unless the court accepts his plea.

The affidavits state that around 2 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2022, Goerish entered a residence in the in Clear Lake through the back door. He then allegedly performed sex acts with a woman inside against her will. He also allegedly strangled the woman with both hands as well.

Goerish allegedly admitted he entered the resident uninvited and had sex with the woman. He also admitted he was previously advised by law enforcement that he was banned from the residence.

The court is not required to follow the plea recommendation. No sentencing date has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

