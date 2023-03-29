A guilty plea from a Clear Lake man who allegedly accelerated his vehicle rapidly at a woman twice on Jan. 15 has been accepted by the court.

According to court records, 30-year-old Laquan Paul Joyner pleaded guilty to assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon March 23. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor and punishable by up to two years in jail. The original charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon -- intent is a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The plea agreement recommends a suspended two-year sentence, probation, substance abuse evaluations and an $855 fine.

The affidavit states that at around 6 p.m. a woman went into the garage with the door open at a residence in Clear Lake — Joyner's listed address — to retrieve a battery pack.

Joyner allegedly put his 1997 Ford Expedition in drive and accelerated rapidly at the woman twice. She later stated that she feared for her life during the incident.

Joyner was convicted of domestic abuse and assault on persons in certain occupations in December. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 19.

