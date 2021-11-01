Clear Lake man pleads guilty to assaults, burglaries

A Clear Lake man will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty to multiple robberies in the area.

Richard Dale Sigler, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple felonies -- three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts if assault while participating in a felony, second-degree burglary, and ongoing criminal conduct.

According to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court:

Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, Sigler committed several burglaries of homes and garages in Clear Lake with accomplice Joey Allen. On at least one occasion, a resident witnessed the two fleeing the scene.

During the waning hours of Feb. 1 into Feb. 2, a resident interrupted Sigler while he was attempting to break into an attached garage in the 10 block of North Ninth Street in Clear Lake. A foot chase ensued and Sigler struck the witness several times in the head with a screwdriver in an attempt to escape. The witness's father saw his son being attacked and tackled Sigler. Sigler then bit the father in the arm and also hit him in the head several times with the screwdriver to escape.

A warrant for Sigler's arrest was issued on Feb. 2, and Sigler was taken into custody on Feb. 12. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13, after a pre-sentence investigation takes place. Sigler will also apply for drug court.

Allen pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary in April, according to court documents, and was given a suspended sentence of five years in prison. In August, Allen violated the terms of his sentence, and his probation was revoked and he was ordered to prison in September to serve the previously suspended five years.

