Clear Lake man facing kidnapping charges

A Clear Lake man is being held in the Cerro Gordo County jail after Clear Lake Police say he kidnapped and held a woman against her will on Sunday night.

According to court documents filed in Cerro Gordo District Court:

The Clear Lake Police were contacted about a domestic dispute around 11:25 p.m. on Sunday at the city's parking lot on the northeast corner of First Avenue South and South Third Street.

Police say there is where Thyago Silva Miranda, 31, forced the woman into the passenger's side of his white Mercedes against her will. When the woman attempted to leave, Miranda slammed her against the side of the car and then forced her back into the car. Miranda then drove the woman to rural Worth County and left her in the 20-degree weather, taking her cell phone.

Officers located the woman and Miranda and arrested him.

Miranda is charged with felony third degree kidnapping and misdemeanor domestic abuse assault. He has not been assigned bail as he has not yet appeared before a judge.

