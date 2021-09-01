Clear Lake man faces child endangerment charge

A Clear Lake man is facing the charge of child endangerment, a class D felony, for allegedly breaking a no-contact order, then punching a minor in the face.

Joseph Donald Nichols, 38, broke a no-contact order by going to his family’s residence on Aug. 21. Efforts were made to try and remove Nichols from the residence, during which Nichols injured a minor with a closed fist, according to the criminal complaint.

Nichols was booked into Cerro Gordo County Jail on Tuesday.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

