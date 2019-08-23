A Clear Lake man is requesting a new trial on a child sexual abuse charge after being found guilty by a jury last month.
Amando Montealvo Martinez, 61, was to be sentenced Friday on one felony count of second-degree sexual abuse, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
That hearing has been postponed to give the state time to do research and consider whether to file a written response to the defense motion for a new trial.
Montealvo Martinez's attorney, Benjamin Bergmann, of Des Moines, claims the testimony given by the woman who said his client sexually abused her when she was 9 was inconsistent, according to court documents.
The state called an expert witness, clinical social worker and therapist Tammera Bibbins, to testify about child sexual abuse.
However, Bergmann says Bibbins' testimony that delayed reporting occurs in more than half of all sexual abuse cases was inadmissible because it was based on statistics.
"The inadmissibility of statistics in Iowa sex abuse cases is well-established," Bergmann stated in court documents.
Bergmann claims the the prosecutor, Assistant Cerro Gordo County Attorney Andrew Olson, repeatedly misstated the evidence, particularly during his closing arguments.
Bergmann also said Olson encouraged the jurors to disregard their duty to base their verdict only about the evidence and the jury instructions by telling them they were "responsible for protecting children."
Making that statement in a case involving "emotional and visceral testimony regarding the hurting of children was almost guaranteed to get a verdict not based on evidence, but on the passions of the jury," Bergmann stated in court documents.
The jury found Montealvo Martinez not guilty on an additional count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse involving another child.
A hearing on whether the new trial should be granted is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sept. 4 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.
If the judge denies the motion for a new trial, Montealvo Martinez will be sentenced that day.
Montealvo Martinez previously lived in Mexico but has been a resident of the United States for almost 40 years.
He is in the country legally but is not a U.S. citizen, according to court documents.
If he doesn't get a new trial and the case proceeds to sentencing, he is to be deported.
