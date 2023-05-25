 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake man charged with harassment after allegedly flashing gun

A Clear Lake man was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday for allegedly harassing people and displaying a gun on May 11.

Michael Magnan

Michael Lee Maganan

According to court records, 43-year-old Michael Lee Magnan has been charged with first-degree harassment - an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

The affidavit states that Magnon allegedly followed the victims, who were walking their dog, on his motorized scooter for several blocks while yelling at them. When they stopped walking, a verbal altercation occurred. During the altercation Magnan allegedly lifted his shirt where a holstered weapon could be seen and said that "he was going to shoot them."

The altercation occurred around the intersection of Seventh Avenue North and Sixth Street North in Clear Lake around 4:45 p.m.

Magnan posted his $3,000 bond, and an initial appearance is scheduled for May 31. Magnan has a previous convictions for assault use/display of a weapon and assault on peace officers.

