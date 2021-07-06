Clear Lake man charged with 3rd degree criminal mischief

A Clear Lake man has been sentenced with a criminal mischief charge after additional charges of stalking and tampering with a witness were dismissed.

Alejandro Ramirez, 33, was originally charged with stalking, tampering with a witness, and 2nd degree criminal mischief, which is a Class D felony.

Ramirez has been dismissed of the charges of stalking and tampering with a witness, both aggravated misdemeanors, and sentenced with a third-degree criminal mischief charge for pleading guilty.

On Jan. 31, 2021, Ramirez went to a residence and swung a ball and chain causing damage to two vehicles at North 20th Street and First Avenue North in Clear Lake. Ramirez was upset that the victim was not answering their door, according to the criminal complaint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total cost for the damages to the vehicles was totaled at $2,234.24. Two witnesses saw Ramirez damage the vehicles, according to court documents.

His attorney motioned to lessen the criminal mischief charge on the condition that Ramirez pleaded guilty to the charge.

The charges of stalking and criminal mischief were dismissed due to the plea agreement and that the charges were added to trial information based on probable cause.