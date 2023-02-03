The North Iowa Farmers Market will host its second annual Harvest Happening from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the corner of First Street Northeast and North Delaware Avenue in downtown Mason City.

The family event will feature vendors offering fall fruits and vegetables, such as pumpkins, gourds, squash and apples. There will also be free activities for all ages, including fall recipe demonstrations, pumpkin and face painting, a smoothie bike and a door prize raffle.

The market season will conclude Friday, Oct. 27.

Visit www.northiowafarmersmarket.com or @northiowafarmersmarket on Facebook for more information.