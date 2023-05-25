According to court records, 29-year-old Erik Eduardo Estrada is facing up to 10 years in prison after being charged with third-degree sexual abuse May 10.

The affidavit states that around 3 a.m. Feb. 4 Estrada forced himself on a woman at a residence in Goldfield. The alleged victim was on the couch and attempted to stop Estrada. DNA evidence matching Estrada's was collected at the scene.