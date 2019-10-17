A Wright County man received a suspended 20-year prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Seth Pille, 22, Clarion, admitted earlier this year to committing the abuse in 2014 when he was 16, according to court documents.
One incident of abuse took place when the victim was 12, and the other later on when the child turned 13.
Pille was ordered to serve five years of probation, but he will be under lifetime supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
He also was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment.
Seth allegedly began abusing the victim before the child turned 12, which resulted in two second-degree sexual abuse charges.
Those charges, as well as two more third-degree sexual abuse charges involving the same child, were dismissed through a plea bargain.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed the charges in December 2018.
In a separate case, Pille was one of three Clarion-Goldfield-Dows football players arrested and charged with sexual abuse in the fall of 2015 following a hazing incident in which they allegedly targeted freshmen on the team.
All three defendants were expelled from school.
Pille pleaded guilty to lesser charges of assault in 2016 and received two 10-day suspended jail sentences, informal probation and two $65 fines.
