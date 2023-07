A Charles City woman pleaded guilty to a felony child endangerment charge after allegedly not seeking medical attention for four days for her child who suffered a severe head injury.

According to court records, 20-year-old Madison Marie Geerts has pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a class D felony. Geerts and the child's father, Ezekiel Larson, were both originally charged with a similar charge that is a class C felony.

The charge stems from a September 2022 incident in which Geerts and Larson allegedly knew of a severe head injury to their 4-month-old child and did not did not arrange for medical attention for four days. The child had been vomiting and not sleeping or eating during that time.

The plea agreement calls for Geerts to request a deferred judgement. The state will recommend a five-year suspended prison sentence and three years of probation. The court is under no obligation to follow the plea agreement recommendation.

Larson is also expected to plead guilty. A plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7. No sentencing date has been set for Geerts.

