CHARLES CITY -- A Charles City woman convicted of trying to kill her mother by injecting insulin into her without her consent was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison Monday.
Under Iowa law Jennifer Katherine Bean, 45, must serve 70 percent of that sentence before being eligible for parole.
"I have remorse for what I put everyone through, but my intent was never to kill anyone," Bean said during her sentencing hearing.
Bean, who was found guilty by a Floyd County jury in August, cried while telling the court, "I am so sorry that Mom feels I was trying to kill her ... I wish that day had never happened."
Judge Christopher Foy said he appreciated Bean's saying she was sorry, yet the apology "is kind of a qualified one."
"You are apologizing that people think you tried to kill your mother," he said, noting the jury found that she did intend to kill her.
"That was the only reasonable explanation for what happened that day," Foy said.
The defense claimed during trial that Bean injected the insulin in an attempt to get medical help for her mother.
Her mother, who is not diabetic, testified during the trial that Bean told her she wanted her dead.
Bean injected the insulin on Nov. 6, 2018.
"This caused the victim to have low blood sugar which if left untreated may result in a coma which may result in death if not treated," Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson stated in a criminal complaint.
When her mother tried to call 911, Bean allegedly interrupted the call, hung up and took the phone away from her.
During Bean's sentencing hearing, her mother cried while she told the court she still has nightmares about that day.
She said when she is in bed and hears a creak in the floor, she thinks it's her daughter coming back to try to finish what she started.
She also said the sickness she saw in Bean "is a sickness in the soul," and she "deserves every day" of her prison sentence.
