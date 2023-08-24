A Charles City woman accused of stealing more than $12,000 has received a deferred judgment and probation.

According to court records, 53-year-old Jacqueline Miller was originally facing up to 10 years in prison for first-degree theft. She pleaded guilty to second-degree theft in May. That charge can carry a prison term of up to five years.

The charge stems from alleged thefts in October and November 2022 during which time Miller was responsible for handling deposits. It was discovered that all the cash sales for those months were missing. When confronted, Miller admitted she had the money and said she was going to deposit it, but never did. The total amount of missing cash was $12,509.

The court found Miller is unable to pay full restitution at this time and she was ordered to pay $50 per month until paid in full.

