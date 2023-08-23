A Charles City woman pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after allegedly obtaining more than 100 prescriptions using fraud, deceit or misrepresentation including several for the controlled substance hydrocodone.

According to court records, 48-year-old Julie Jean Vance has pleaded guilty to obtaining a prescription drug while concealing material fact and theft-misappropriation. She is facing up to 11 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

The plea agreement recommends a deferred judgment on the drug charge with a three to five year probation period and a pre-sentence-investigation report for the theft charge.

According to the affidavit, Vance committed prescription drug fraud between January and July of 2021 at Walgreens in Mason City. She also allegedly used an unauthorized credit card between June 2019 and February 2021. According to the plea agreement, Vance charged approximately $550 to the account.

The affidavit accuses Vance of using unauthorized checks, withdrawals and personal account payments totaling more than $1,500, but less than $10,000.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 9. The court is under no obligation to follow the plea agreement recommendations.

