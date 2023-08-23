A Charles City woman pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after allegedly obtaining more than 100 prescriptions using fraud, deceit or misrepresentation including several for the controlled substance hydrocodone.
According to court records, 48-year-old Julie Jean Vance has pleaded guilty to obtaining a prescription drug while concealing material fact and theft-misappropriation. She is facing up to 11 years in prison if convicted on both counts.
The plea agreement recommends a deferred judgment on the drug charge with a three to five year probation period and a pre-sentence-investigation report for the theft charge.
According to the affidavit, Vance committed prescription drug fraud between January and July of 2021 at Walgreens in Mason City. She also allegedly used an unauthorized credit card between June 2019 and February 2021. According to the plea agreement, Vance charged approximately $550 to the account.
The affidavit accuses Vance of using unauthorized checks, withdrawals and personal account payments totaling more than $1,500, but less than $10,000.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 9. The court is under no obligation to follow the plea agreement recommendations.
Today in history: Aug. 23
1912: Gene Kelly
In 1912, actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly was born Eugene Curran Kelly in Pittsburgh.
AP
1926: Rudolph Valentino
In 1926, silent film star Rudolph Valentino died in New York at age 31.
AP
1927: Sacco & Vanzetti Protests
On August 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1939: Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
GERMAN WAR DEPARTMENT
1973: “Stockholm Syndrome”
In 1973, a bank robbery-turned-hostage-taking began in Stockholm, Sweden; the four hostages ended up empathizing with their captors, a psychological condition now referred to as “Stockholm Syndrome.”
AP
1979: Alexander Godunov
In 1979, Soviet dancer Alexander Godunov (GUD’-u-nawf) defected while the Bolshoi Ballet was on tour in New York.
AP
2003: John Geoghan
In 2003, former priest John Geoghan (GAY’-gun), the convicted child molester whose prosecution sparked the sex abuse scandal that shook the Roman Catholic Church nationwide, died after another inmate attacked him in a Massachusetts prison.
AP
2008: Barack Obama
In 2008, Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama introduced his choice of running mate, Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, before a crowd outside the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
AP
2011: Earthquake
Ten years ago: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral, Virginia, the strongest on the East Coast since 1944, caused cracks in the Washington Monument and damaged Washington National Cathedral.
AP
2013: Fort Hood
In 2013, a military jury convicted Maj. Nidal Hasan in the deadly 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas, that claimed 13 lives; the Army psychiatrist was later sentenced to death.
AP
2020: Donald Trump
One year ago: President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma; some health experts said the treatment needed more study.
AP
2020: Jacob Blake
One year ago: A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests. (Blake, who was shot as he was about to get into an SUV with a pocketknife that had fallen from his pants, later said he’d been prepared to surrender after putting the knife in the vehicle. Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged.)
ABC News/Good Morning America
2021: Enrique Tarrio
The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to more than five months in jail for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation’s capital two days before the Jan. 6 riot.
Allison Dinner
