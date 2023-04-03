A Charles City man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in North Iowa, according to a Monday press release from the Iowa U.S. Northern District Court.

The release states that 44-year-old Brandon Glaser received the sentence after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance last October.

The charges stem from from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County in November 2021 in which he was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately two pounds of methamphetamine and more than $3,500 in cash. He is accused of getting the methamphetamine in Missouri before redistributing it in Iowa.

Glaser must also serve five years of probation after serving his sentence. He is not eligible for parole as federal system does not allow for it.

