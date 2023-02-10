A North Iowa man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Friday on charges of manufacturing pipe bombs and distributing methamphetamine.

Thomas Jay Downer, 34, of Charles City pleaded guilty in July 2022 to distribution of five grams of meth, possession of multiple pipe bombs and possession of firearms as a felon, according to a press release.

Downer admitted to selling meth as well as making and selling five pipe bombs in October 2020.

At his detention hearing, it was shown that Downer’s pipe bombs were made of plastic plumbing pipe and included BBs and nails as shrapnel.