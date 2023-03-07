A Charles City man entered an Alford plea to sexual abusing a minor in Floyd County District Court on Monday in hopes of receiving a deferred sentence.
According to court records, 19-year-old Bradley Charles Leroy Eckert pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. In an Alford plea the accused doesn't admit to committing the crime, but believes the state has enough evidence for a conviction.
The original affidavit states that on March 30, 2021, Eckert entered the alleged victim's bedroom in Charles City and choked her and had sex with her. Before he left the bedroom he allegedly had sex with her again.
DNA results from the Department of Criminal Investigation confirmed Eckert's DNA was taken from the victim, whose age is not provided.
The plea calls for a deferred judgment, probation, registration to the sexual abuse registry and court costs. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 17. The court is under no obligation to follow the sentencing recommendation in the plea agreement.