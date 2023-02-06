A Charles City man pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child in Floyd County District Court on Friday.
According to court records, 42-year-old Cory Lee Poyner reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to the class C felony in exchange for the original charge of second-degree sexual abuse – a class B felony – to be amended. The agreement also calls for a 10-year prison sentence to be suspended and for Poyner to be placed on probation for two to five years.
The charge stemmed from accusations that Poyner abused a 10-year-old child multiple times in Charles City from November of 2021 through January of 2022.
A sentencing hearing has not been set as of Monday afternoon. The judge is under no obligation to follow the recommendations of the plea agreement.