A Charles City man who originally faced up to 45 years in prison after allegedly killing a man and injuring two others in a drunken collision last July has pleaded guilty.
According to court records, 59-year-old Timothy James Hoy has pleaded guilty to two charges -- involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle -- in exchange for the other two charges -- homicide by vehicle and another serious injury by vehicle -- to be dropped.
The court granted the amended trial information, dropping the two charges last week. The plea agreement calls for five-year prison sentences on each count. If convicted on both counts they could be ordered to be served concurrently or consecutively.
The charges stemmed from a July 25 incident in which Hoy allegedly drove his 2013 Nissan Altima across the center line near the intersection of Yarrow Avenue and 265th Street in Cerro Gordo County. The affidavit states Hoy struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen John Miles of Mason City.
Miles was killed and two others were injured in the crash. Hoy allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .179%, more than twice the legal limit.
The agreement also calls for restitution to the Miles estate of $150,000. Hoy's insurance has already paid $100,000 of the restitution, leaving Hoy responsible for the other $50,000.
The court does not have to follow the sentencing recommendations in the plea deal. A sentencing hearing has been set for June 12.
