A Charles City man pleaded guilty to two felony and one misdemeanor drug charges last week.

According to court records, 51-year-old Ramelle Lewis Williams pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

The plea agreement recommends a 10-year and a five-year suspended prison sentence and three-to-five years of probation. A 30-day jail sentence for the prescription drug charge is also recommended.

The affidavit states that the search warrant was executed at Williams' residence around 7:15 p.m. April 21. Multiple controlled substances, paraphernalia, and items associated with drug distribution were allegedly seized, including approximately a half ounce of crack cocaine.

Approximately four ounces of marijuana, multiple prescription pill bottles belonging to other people and a 9 mm handgun with ammunition and speed loaders were also seized during the search.

A plea hearing is scheduled June 12. The court is under no obligation to follow the sentencing recommendations in the plea agreement.

