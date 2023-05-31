Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
A Charles City man pleaded guilty to two felony and one misdemeanor drug charges last week.
Ramelle Williams
Courtesy of the Floyd County Jail
According to court records, 51-year-old Ramelle Lewis Williams pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
The plea agreement recommends a 10-year and a five-year suspended prison sentence and three-to-five years of probation. A 30-day jail sentence for the prescription drug charge is also recommended.
The affidavit states that the search warrant was executed at Williams' residence around 7:15 p.m. April 21. Multiple controlled substances, paraphernalia, and items associated with drug distribution were allegedly seized, including approximately a half ounce of crack cocaine.
Approximately four ounces of marijuana, multiple prescription pill bottles belonging to other people and a 9 mm handgun with ammunition and speed loaders were also seized during the search.
A plea hearing is scheduled June 12. The court is under no obligation to follow the sentencing recommendations in the plea agreement.
Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s
North Iowa history: Fire prevention
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, features the Mason City Fire Department shooting massive amounts of water Oct. 12, 1939, at the Foresters building for fire prevention week.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Grant valentines
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, children are keeping busy by making Valentine’s Day crafts at Grant School in 1938.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Henkel Construction
This photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives features workers next to the Henkel Construction truck, circa 1925.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: House explosion
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows the aftermath of an explosion March 21, 1935, at the Meurs household. It was caused by escaping gas, and as a result, the homeowner asked for $20,000 in damages.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, cars are parked on a strip that housed a café, a drug store and a theatre in 1937. The movies that are playing are “Confession” and “Kid Galahad.”
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co.
In this photo provided by Mrs. David Murphy (Phyllis Frances), Tony Zamanek’s car is pulling an advertisement for Federal Packing Co. outside of Chicago Meat Market and Grocery, circa 1930. From left are James Belberoff, Phyllis Zemanek and Mary Zemanek, who’s holding Rose Mary. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mrs. David Murphy
North Iowa history: Boy Scouts
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, the Mason City Boy Scouts are learning valuable lessons in first aid on Dec. 12, 1935. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Pierce with kids
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows patrolman Dick Pierce giving lollipops to an excited group of children on May 31, 1938.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Woodward Auto
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, people are standing outside of Woodward Auto Company, which was on 124 S. Delaware in 1926. The Mason City and Clear Lake pictorial book has over 250 photos from the 1800s through the 1930s. Order yours now at
MasonCity.PictorialBook.com.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Children at telephone office
In this photo provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, Jackson School children are taking a field trip to a local telephone office in 1939. Eva Scott was the teacher.
Mason City Public Library Archives
North Iowa history: Divers at Clear Lake
This photo, provided by the Mason City Public Library Archives, shows a great dive from athletes Helen Crlenkovich and Marjorie Gestring in Clear Lake, 1939. Gestring won a gold medal in the 1936 Olympics for the 3-meter springboard.
Mason City Public Library Archives
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.