Charles City man loses appeal in child-murder case

A Charles City man convicted of the murder and sexual abuse of his 3-year-old relative will remain behind bars after the state appeals court upheld a lower court's rejection of his request to revisit his conviction.

Edgar Concepcion Jr., who was 14 at the time of the murder of Krystel Banes of Charles City in July 2009, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November 2010.

A US Supreme Court ruling in 2014 regarding penalties for those convicted of serious crimes as juveniles required Concepcion Jr. to be re-sentenced. He received life with the possibility of parole in February of 2016, and remains in state prison.

Concepcion appealed his conviction on the grounds that new evidence cleared him of wrongdoing, that his lawyer failed to challenge the court's determination that he was competent to stand trial, and that his trial attorney was ineffective, among other claims.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Floyd County District Court Judge Colleen Weiland denied his claims. On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals of Iowa upheld Weiland's decision.