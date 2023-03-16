A Charles City man was charged with second-degree sexual abuse Tuesday and arrested on a valid warrant Wednesday.
According to court records, 34-year-old Daniel Joseph Hibner is facing 25 years in prison after allegedly abusing a 5-to-7-year-old child in August at a residence in Charles City.
The affidavit states the girl reported the abuse to a forensic interviewer at Allen Child Protection Center in Waterloo.
Hibner is being held on $25,000 bond and an initial courtroom appearance has been scheduled for March 24 in Floyd County District Court.