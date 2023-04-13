A Charles City man is facing up to 28 years in prison after being charged with burglary, domestic abuse and criminal mischief on Wednesday.

According to court records, 29-year-old Luis Eduardo Gonzalez Herrera is facing first-degree burglary, second-offense domestic abuse assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The affidavits state that Herrera drove the victim's residence in Charles City and broke in the side door which was locked and dead-bolted. He then allegedly assaulted her by pushing, hitting and grabbing. The victim had a red mark and injuries to her right forearm.

Herrera allegedly caused damage to the door while entering and to a cell phone by throwing it on the ground and stomping on it. The estimated damage is $750.

A no-contact order was put in place. No further court dates have been set as of Thursday morning.

