Charles City man arrested on gun charges in Waterloo assault

JEFF REINITZ
WATERLOO — A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a pregnant woman in Waterloo on Monday.
Police arrested Tyrecas Rakeem Matlock, 31, for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and second-offense domestic assault. Bond was initially set at $10,000.
Court records allege Matlock was involved in a verbal argument with a woman who is seven months pregnant at a Russell Road home Monday morning. He then kicked her in the stomach and put his hands around her neck, records state. Before he left, he pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and told her to get out of the way or she would be dead, records state.
Waterloo officers stopped Matlock on U.S. Highway 218 around noon while he was apparently headed back to Charles City. In the trunk of his vehicle, investigators found a.40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with an extended magazine.
PHOTOS: A look back at RAGBRAI in North Iowa
Last Britt RAGBRAI visit 2017.jpg
At right, RAGBRAI riders are shown on a hot, humid day in 2017 when they passed through Britt.
Contributed Photo
Britt RAGBRAI 2017.jpg
Information booth volunteers are shown during the 2017 RAGBRAI visit in Britt.
Contributed Photo
Britt RAGBRAI 2022.jpg
A scene from the last Britt RAGBRAI visit in 2017 is shown.
Contributed Photo
r8
Sandy Leiferman of Panora was one of the first RAGBRAI riders to roll into Waterloo on Wednesday, July 28.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
r6.jpg
Matt Jaboor, left, and Dashawn Thagard begin the overnight camp set-up in Exchange Park for Team Alpaca, a 30-member RAGBRAI team from St. Louis.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
r4.jpg
Wendy Bullock of Colorado shows off a carrot-top helmet, a signature look for team E-Rock.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
r2.jpg
Team White Bus from Des Moines sets up camp in Exchange Park during RAGBRAI'S overnight stop in Waterloo.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
r3.jpg
Conar Bullock from Colorado sets up nine tents in Exchange Park for his RAGBRAI team.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
r5.jpg
Wendy and Conar Bullock, of Colorado, pitch nine tents and a gazebo for their 10-member RAGBRAI team, E-Rock.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
072821mhf-ragbrai1
The official RAGBRAI semi trucks carrying riders' gear arrived at Bucks' stadium across from Exchange Park early Wednesday morning.
META HEMENWAY-FORBES
RAGBRAI2.jpg
This '70s bike won a Bike Beautification Contest hosted by DeWitt ahead of hosting RAGBRAI overnight.
Jessica Gallagher
RAGBRAI1.jpg
DeWitt residents donated hundreds of old bikes -- pulled from attics, garages, and backyards – to decorate downtown DeWitt to welcome 20,000-25,000 RAGBRAI riders to the city for the first time.
Jessica Gallagher
200821-Mel_RAGBRAI_IV-001.JPG
Mel Stahmer poses for a photo with his bicycle while wearing a RAGBRAI IV shirt in this undated family photo.
Special to the Press-Citizen
RAGBRAI 1
The RAGBRAI crowds, during a stop, in downtown Bloomfield.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 2
The Chodurs' campsite on the town square in Fairfield.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 3
The Chodurs enjoy some Iowa Craft Beer along the ride.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 4
One of the favorite foods along the way was the pickle sandwich in Donnellson.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 5
Elyse Chodur and Daniel Chodur on day two of RAGBRAI.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 6
The Mississippi! (from left) Brian Lewis, Daniel Chodur, Axel Pottratz, Ruth Pottratz, Atticus Pottratz and Elyse Chodur at the Mississippi at Keokuk.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 12
Dick Meirick testing out his tent for his 30th year of riding RAGBRAI.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 1.jpg
Dick's family ran the Peanut Butter Jam for four years during RAGBRAI.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 2.jpg
Dick Meirick and his son, John, dip their tires in the Mississippi River for Dick's 30th RAGBRAI ride this year.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 3.jpg
Dick Meirick and grandson Parker Huffman enjoy the sites on Dick's 30th RAGBRAI bike ride.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 4.jpg
Dick Meirick grandson Parker Huffman take time for a picture on Dick's 30th RAGBRAI ride at age 73.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 5.jpg
Dick Meirick is taking time on his 30th RAGBRAI to see the sites in the host towns.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 6.jpg
Dick's grandson Parker Huffman is standing in line for pancakes for breakfast on RAGBRAI
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 7.jpg
Dick is standing at the top of a hill on the edge of a RAGBRAI town
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 8.jpg
John has ridden many of RAGBRAI's with his dad Dick, who has rode his 30th one this year.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 9.jpg
Dick Meirick standing in a crowd on his 30th RAGBRAI bike ride.
Contributed
RAGBRAI 10.jpg
Dick Meirick testing out his tent for his 30th year of riding RAGBRAI.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI 11.jpg
Dick Meirick and Angie (Meirick) Huffman after their first RAGBRAI 30 years ago when Angie's speedometer reached 1,000 miles
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
RAGBRAI
Joseph Perrodin of Turin kicks back in a lawn chair to watch as RAGBRAI cyclists ride through the Monona County town, Sunday. The 2018 edition of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa started Sunday in Onawa and will end Saturday in Davenport.
JUSTIN WAN, Sioux City Journal
Maddie Poppe performs in Ventura
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe performs at Rich's Muskie Lounge in Ventura during RAGBRAI in 2017.
Courtesy LuAnn Hejlik
NOY 2 031318
20 years ago - Jason Pohren, an Osage art student, displays his hand-drawn portfolio of 25 years of RAGBRAI.
PRESS-NEWS FILE PHOTO
RAGBRAI downtown MC
RAGBRAI riders make their way into downtown Mason City past the Historic Park Inn Hotel on a Wednesday afternoon in 2018.
GLOBE GAZETTE FILE
Kid Reporter Peterson
Kid Reporter Brandon Peterson of Britt with RAGBRAI cyclists this summer. Peterson wrote a story about the event's presence in North Iowa for Scholastic.
Ashley Stewart
RAGBRAI in Ionia
James Lamgo scrambles eggs for RAGBRAI riders at the Breakfast Delight tent Thursday in Ionia.
BRANDON POLLOCK, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI WAT 2
Andy Knox of Waterloo, left, and Kirk Mahood of LaPorte City set up tents in the Cedar Valley Cyclists encampment in Charles City during RAGBRAI on Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
RAGBRAI CC 2017
RAGBRAI riders enter downtown Charles City after crossing the Cedar River in 2017.
Globe Gazette file photo
Ragbrai Wed 36
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai Wed 37
RAGBRAI 2017 in Thornton, Swaledale and Rockwell
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Clear Lake RAGBRAI
The American flag flies outside the fire station in Clear Lake while RAGBRAI riders fill up their water bottles at its filling station while passing through in 2014. The city, which was a RAGBRAI overnight stop in 2010, will be a stop on the 2017 route.
FILE
Carol Tesch 3
Carol Tesch with her fellow RAGBRAI teammates, who all participated in the Ironman event.
Contributed Photo
ragbrai new hartford
RAGBRAI riders start to fill the streets of New Hartford Thursday.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI
Madison Cooley, left, Lacey Gilmour, Samantha Elsberry and Rachel Elsberry wait to offer encouragement Wednesday in Aplington. Gilmour's father and brother were on RAGBRAI and the Elsberry sisters' mother.
DENNIS MAGEE, Waterloo Courier
RAGBRAI
Cyclists on RAGBRAI in 2015.
File photo
RAGBRAI TRUMPET CHICK
RAGBRAI's "Trumpet Chick," Alicia Rau of New York City, displays her pocket trumpet during a rain delay Monday morning at Frank Starr Park in Storm Lake, the first overnight town for RAGBRAI XLIII. Rau, 37, a native of Shelby, often accompanies riders with her music.
TIM GALLAGHER, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI PHOTO iii Sioux City
Ryan Francois of Des Moines rides a skateboard as RAGBRAI riders approach Kingsley on Sunday.
JIM LEE, Sioux City Journal
ragbrai I sioux city
Yvonne Hazlett of Sioux City plays bagpipes for RAGBRAI cyclists Sunday in Sioux City.
JUSTIN WAN, Sioux City Journal
Sioux city ragbrai II
RAGBRAI riders pedal through the Iowa countryside on Sunday, the first day of the week-long Register's Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.
JUSTIN WAN, Sioux City Journal
RAGBRAI 2015
The 2015 RAGBRAI overnight towns were announced Saturday. The ride begins July 19 in Sioux City and ends July 25 in Davenport. The overnight towns are Sioux City, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Eldora, Cedar Falls, Hiawatha, Coralville and Davenport.
Photo courtesy of IowaNewsNow.Net
Year in review WHMS food stand
Alex Trueblood hands Bill Donohue an ice cream cone at the West Hancock Middle School Washington D.C. stand in 2014 as RAGBRAI riders came through Crystal Lake. Many of the 34 vendors for the July 25, 2017, stop in Britt are local.
FILE PHOTO
RAGBRAI
Thousands of RAGBRAI riders enter Nora Springs in July 2014.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Ragbrai
Riding in tribute to Nick, from left to right, front, Trish Lang, Doug Hulshizer and Deb Athey; back, Garrett Olson, Mitchell Athey and Andrew Lang.
Submitted photo
Ragbrai on the road
The team on a stretch during RAGBRAI.
Submitted photo
Putting up the tent
Ken Smith puts up a tent at the Grand National Rally Grounds in Forest City during the July 22 overnight RAGBRAI stay.
Sam Jefson, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI photo of tents
Forest City RAGBRAI committee chairman Gary Ludwig, in the yellow shirt, stands in front of one of the camping areas near the information booth by the Waldorf College fieldhouse on July 22.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI photo Sage Avenue
Riders on Sage Avenue on the morning of July 23 as they leave Forest City.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI J and Clark
RAGBRAI riders at the corner of J and Clark Streets on July 22.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
Aerial view of riders leaving
Riders leave Forest City during RAGBRAI.
Provided photo
RAGBRAI Beebe house leaving
Joan Beebe watches on the morning of July 23 as RAGBRAI riders pass by her home on Sage Avenue on their way to Mason City. A sign on the Beebe home thanks riders for stopping in Forest City.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
WHMS food stand 3- Brown
Seventh grader Austin Brown grabs a bottle of water for a RAGBRAI rider at the West Hancock Middle School Washington D.C. food stand.
Allison Ullmann, Britt News Tribune
WHMS food stand 4- Reynolds
West Hancock seventh grader Jamie Reynolds hands a pork loin sandwich to RAGBRAI rider Bruce Davis of
Neillsville, Wis. on July 22.
Allison Ullmann, Britt News Tribune
Ketchum clothesline RAGBRAI
Wesley Ketchum ties a makeshift clothesline on July 22 in Forest City. He and his wife Elizabeth rode on RAGBRAI.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
Simonds
James Simonds of Galesburg, Michigan, directs a motor home to its proper space on July 22 during the RAGBRAI overnight stay in Forest City.
Sam Jefson, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI Dan Mingus
Dan Mingus of Boulder, Colo., cools off after arriving in Forest City.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI A Warren with tent
Abbi Warren of Chicago, Ill., packs up a tent on July 23 in Forest City.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI Ron Godsey
Ron Godsey relaxes on the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn on July 22.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI
Scott Riek of Iowa City packs up his gear on the morning of July 23. Riek was in Forest City overnight.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI faucet clean
From left, Katelyn Johnson and Kelsey Miller use the water faucets to clean themselves after riding from Emmetsburg to Forest City July 22 during RAGBRAI.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
Riding out of Crystal Lake
RAGBRAI riders leave Crystal Lake for Forest City on the afternoon of July 22.
Allison Ullmann, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI campers aerial view
The grounds of the Forest City Community School District hosted a large group of RAGBRAI campers on July 22.
Provided photo
RAGBRAI Kuivinen camp
Matthew Kuivinen and his relatives camped at a home in Forest City on July 22.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
Coming into Crystal Lake (copy)
RAGBRAI riders make their way into Crystal Lake in 2014. RABRAI will pass through Britt on July 25, 2017.
FILE PHOTO
Streets fill up in Crystal Lake
RAGBRAI riders fill the streets of Crystal Lake in 2014.
FILE PHOTO
Bunch of riders in Crystal Lake
A number of RAGBRAI riders make their way into Crystal Lake on the afternoon of July 22 before ending the day in Forest City.
Allison Ullmann, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI outdoor shower
A RAGBRAI rider cleans himself after he finished the July 22 ride to Forest City.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
RAGBRAI leaves town
RAGBRAI riders leave Forest City on the morning of July 23.
Rae Yost, Forest City Summit
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-2
Ryleigh Rinnels, 11, a volunteer at the AMVETS spaghetti lunch, takes a bite of Watermelon downtown Thursday in Clarksville.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-5
Keith Castle of Mayfield, Ohio, stops on his bike to play the harmonica for people watching the RAGBRAI riders come into town Thursday in Clarksville.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI Clarksville 02
Maggie Bossom, Mason Raley and Landon Vance give RAGBRAI riders high-fives along West Superior Street Thursday in Clarksville.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-01
RAGBRAI riders stop in downtown Clarksville Thursday on their way from Mason City to Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-3
Jim Deal tends to Cathy Wagner after she was injured on West Superior Street Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-1
Maggie Bossom, Mason Raley, and Landon Vance flag down RAGBRAI riders for high fives along West Superior Street Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-6
RAGBRAI riders rest their bike near a town mural Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-4
Keith Castle of Mayfield, OH stops on his bike to play the harmonica for people watching the RAGBRAI riders come into town Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-7
RAGBRAI riders in downtown Clarksville Thursday, July 24, 2014.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-8
Tom Anderegg of Dubuque sports a pop can helmet during RAGBRAI Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-9
RAGBRAI riders head downtown on West Superior Street Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072414mp-clarksville-RAGBRAI-5
Keith Castle of Mayfield, OH stops on his bike to play the harmonica for people watching the RAGBRAI riders come into town Thursday, July 24, 2014, in Clarksville, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
RAGBRAI - MC 2014 - stage
A file photo from July 2014, RAGBRAI crowd waits for the band to begin playing in Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI - MC 2014 - stage
RAGBRAI crowd waits for the band to begin playing in Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI team
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI in town
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI riders
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Reading
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI crowds
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
MC RAGBRAI
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI stop
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI MC 2
RAGBRAI participants line up at an ice cream truck on North Federal Avenue in Mason City during the 2014 overnight stop.
Globe Gazette file
Mason City RAGBRAI
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Nora Springs 01
RAGBRAI riders enter Nora Springs on Thursday.
Arian Schuessler/The Globe Gazet
Bret 4
Bret Michaels takes the stage at the Mason City RAGBRAI celebration on Wednesdat night.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Bret 1
Bret Michaels takes the stage at the Mason City RAGBRAI celebration on Wednesdat night.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Bret 2
Bret Michaels takes the stage at the Mason City RAGBRAI celebration on Wednesdat night.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
Bret 3
Bret Michaels takes the stage at the Mason City RAGBRAI celebration on Wednesday night.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI crowd
A large crowd was on hand on July 23, 2014 to hear the RAGBRAI entertainment in downtown Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI downtown 1
RAGBRAI downtown
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI team
A RAGBRAI team poses.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
Crowd
RAGBRAI crowd
BRIAN FUNK
RAGBRAI crowd
RAGBRAI crowd takes a break.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
Hitchville
Hitchville plays for the RAGBRAI crowd.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
Relaxing
Relaxing in the park after the day's ride.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
Downing
Connie Downing of Nora Springs enthusiastically writes virgin on Maggie Fuhrman's leg signifying that she is a first-time RATGBRAI rider.
JULIE BIRKEDAL, for the Globe Gazette
On the plaza
RAGBRAI crowd on the plaza.
Brian Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI vendor
A RAGBRAI vendor prepares vegetable noodle bowls.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI vendor
A RAGBRAI vendor prepares gyros on North Federal Avenue during the 2014 overnight stop in Mason City.
Globe Gazette file
Downing
Connie Downing of Nora Springs enthusiastically writes virgin on Maggie Fuhrman's leg signifying that she is a first-time RAGBRAI rider.
JULIE BIRKEDAL, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI at Clear Lake
JIM REYNOLDS
Bikes
RAGBRAI bikes line the streets in downtown Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK
Bikes
A file photo from July 2014, RAGBRAI bikes line the streets in downtown Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK
RAGBRAI downtown Mason City
Danette and David Holmes from Arizona enjoy ice cream in Mason City's Central Park on Wednesday.
BRIAN Funk
RAGBRAI bikes
RAGBRAI bikes line the streets in downtown Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK
Listening to the bands
RAGBRAI riders gather on the plaza to listen to the bands.
BRIAN FUNK
Take a break
RAGBRAI riders rest in Mason City's Central Park.
BRIAN FUNK
RAGBRAI welcome sign
Jarry Nalan, Britt, formerly of Mason City, holds a sign welcoming RAGBRAI riders to Mason City on Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK
RAGBRAIers in Mason City
RAGBRAI riders jam the streets in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK
RAGBRAI downtown
RAGBRAI riders jam the streets in downtown Mason City in this July 23 file photo.
BRIAN FUNK, For The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI in Mason City
RAGBRAI riders jam the streets in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK
RAGBRAI bride
RAGBRAI bride Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS
Bob Hayes
Bob Hayes, Team Waldo organizer.Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS
RAGBRAI wedding
A RAGBRAI wedding was held Wednesday on the shores of Clear Lake. Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill. and Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill. were married by Chris Hickersberg of Costa Mesa, Ca.
JIM REYNOLDS for the Globe Gazet
Clear Lake RAGBRAI wedding
A RAGBRAI wedding was held Wednesday on the shores of Clear Lake. Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill. and Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill. were married by Chris Hickersberg of Costa Mesa, Ca.
JIM REYNOLDS
RAGBRAI groom
RAGBRAI Groom Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS
RAGBRAI flag
RAGBRAI riders go under the giant flag in front of the Clear Lake fire station on Wednesday.
JIM REYNOLDS
RAGBRAI tents
Thousands of tents filled up East Park in Mason City Wednesday afternoon.
LAURA BIRD, the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI tents
Thousands of tents filled up East Park in Mason City Wednesday afternoon.
LAURA BIRD, The Globe Gazette
Take a break
RAGBRAI riders rest in Mason City's Central Park.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
Bikes
RAGBRAI bikes line the streets in downtown Mason City Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
Listening to the bands
RAGBRAI riders gather on the plaza to listen to the bands.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI bikes
RAGBRAI bikes line the streets in downtown Mason City.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI wedding attendees
Six years after a chance meeting at the Clear Lake RAGBRAI stop, Donna Bridges-Medina and her husband Jose Medina of Ankeny, were on hand to witness the wedding of Gretchen Imhoff and Brian Denny, both of Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI bride
RAGBRAI bride Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Bob Hayes
Bob Hayes, Team Waldo organizer.Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI wedding
A RAGBRAI wedding was held Wednesday on the shores of Clear Lake. Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill. and Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill. were married by Chris Hickersberg of Costa Mesa, Ca.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Clear Lake RAGBRAI wedding
A RAGBRAI wedding was held Wednesday on the shores of Clear Lake. Gretchen Imhoff of Springfield, Ill. and Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill. were married by Chris Hickersberg of Costa Mesa, Ca.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI groom
RAGBRAI Groom Brian Denney of Springfield, Ill.
JIM REYNOLDS, For the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI flag
RAGBRAI riders go under the giant flag in front of the Clear Lake fire station on North Eighth Street on Wednesday.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI downtown
RAGBRAI riders jam the streets in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI in Mason City
RAGBRAI riders jam the streets in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI downtown Mason City
Danette and David Holmes from Arizona enjoy ice cream in Mason City's Central Park on Wednesday.
BRIAN Funk, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAIers in Mason City
RAGBRAI riders jam the streets in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
BRIAN FUNK, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI riders wait
RAGBRAI riders wait for the train at the First St. N.W. crossing in Mason City on Wednesday.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Artwork
Clear Lake residents and members of the 4th of July planning committee, from left, Alice Hanley, Ric Jacobs, and Jeff Kuhrt paint the July 4th art peice on Tuesday evening around Clear Lake's City Park.
AARON THOMAS
Forest City RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI bikers, on and off their bikes, filled Clark Street and the Winnebago County Courthouse lawn on Tuesday.
RAE YOST, Forest City Summit
Clear Lake RAGBRAI art
On Tuesday evening, Clear Lake folks were creating artwork highlighting events and businesses in the streets surrounding Clear Lake's City Park. The artwork resembles that of a game board and is meant to give RAGBRAI riders something fun and interesting to look at as they ride through.
AARON THOMAS
RAGBRAI tear down
Abbi Warren of Chicago, Ill., takes down her tent Wednesday morning in Forest City.
RAE YOST, The Forest City Summit.
RAGBRAI drinks
RAGBRAI rider drinks
AARON THOMAS
RAGBRAI break Wednesday morning
RAGBRAI riders taking a break Wednesday morning.
AARON THOMAS
RAGBRAI dancing
Mathew D, right, Boston, MA., dances at the Iowa Craft beer garden just outside of Ventura on Wednesday.
AARON THOMAS
RAGBRAI beer garden
The Iowa Craft Beer garden was a popular stop in Ventura during Wednesday's route.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Bernhard
Matt Bernhard, Brancroft, cooks pork chops for Mr. Pork Chop about a mile north of Ventura Wednesday. The pork pit stop was popular with RAGBRAI riders.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Team Fly
Dressed in teammates' clothing, male members from Team Fly celebrate "DRAGBRAI" on Wednesday.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
Team Thirsty's helmet
Team Thirsty members sporty tiny Kybos, or portapotties, atop their helmets Wednesday.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI riders
RAGBRAI riders Wednesday moring
AARON THOMAS
RAGBRAI bicyclists
RAGBRAI riders donned unusual costumes Wednesday before leaving Forest City.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI lunch
RAGBRAI riders Saundra Brennan and Beth Beck enjoy a walking taco lunch in Central Park on Wednesday.
PEGGY SENZARINO
RAGBRAI MC 2014 - Hotel
RAGBRAI riders pass the Historic Park Inn Hotel on their way to downtown Mason City in July 2014.
File Photo
RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI riders filled Central Park during the overnight stop in Mason City in 2014.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Armbruster
Matt Armbruster, Lafayette, Colorado, attracts attention with his High Roller tricycle Wednesday in Ventura. This is the third year he's ridden this single-speed bike in RAGBRAI.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Houseman
Ashley Houseman, Clive, is on her second RAGBRAI accompanied by her father, Mark. Ashley, 20, who has Spina Bifida rides an arm powered trike and is part of the Adaptive Sports team.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Clear Lake UMC
The Clear Lake United Methodist Church hosted a large group for its egg bake and pie brunch running out of rhubarb pie by 10 a.m.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Toe dipping
Greg Elliott, Kansas City, dips his daughter's toes in Clear Lake. Daughter Anna, 1, was on her first RAGBRAI with her dad and mother, Tiffany Schweer and travels in a bicycle trailer behind Greg. Greg said Anna spends most of the time sleeping.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Taking a break
Father and son, Brent, foreground, and Allan Kline, Chillicothe, Missouri rest in City Park in Clear Lake on Wednesday. Brent is a 19-year veteran of the ride and says Clear Lake has been rthe best place ever to stop, whether mid-day or overnight. Allan is a recent high school graduate on his first ride. Brent also said Guttenberg is the best place to end a ride.
JIM REYNOLDS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI relaxing
Baoli Wang of Cedar Rapids relaxes in City Park at Clear Lake.
JIM REYNOLDS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI bicyclists
RAGBRAI riders leaving Forest City.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI break Wednesday morning
RAGBNRAI riders taking a break Wednesday morning.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI dancing
Mathew Donovan, right, Boston, Massachusetts, dances at the Iowa Craft beer garden just outside of Ventura on Wednesday.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI beer garden
Iowa craft beer garden just outside Ventura.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Armbruster
Matt Armbruster from Lafayette, Co. rides a High Roller tricycle for the third time in RAGBRAI.Armbruster was riding into Ventura Wednesday morning.
AARON THOMAS, the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Bernhard
Matt Bernhard, Brancroft ,IA. cooks pork chops for Mr. Pork Chop about a mile north of Ventura Wednesday.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Team Fly
Team Fly from Tennessee dressed as DRAGBRAI pose for a photo about 7.5 miles outside of Forest City
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
Team Thirsty's helmet
Team Thirsty's helmet ornament about four miles outside of Forest City Wednesday morning.
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI riders
RAGBRAI riders Wednesday moring
AARON THOMAS, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI
Riders make their way into downtown Mason City past the Historic Park Inn Hotel Wednesday afternoon.
PEGGY SENZARINO
Globe Gazette
Taking a break
Father and son, Brent, foreground, and Allan Kline, Chillicothe, Missouri rest in City Park in Clear Lake on Wednesday. Brent is a 19-year veteran of the ride and says Clear Lake has been the best place ever to stop, whether mid-day or overnight. Allan is a recent high school graduate on his first ride. Brent also said Guttenberg is the best place to end a ride.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette.
RAGBRAI relaxing
Baoli Wang of Cedar Rapids relaxes in City Park at Clear Lake.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Clear Lake UMC
The Clear Lake United Methodist Church hosted a large group for its egg bake and pie brunch running out of rhubarb pie by 10 a.m.
JIM REYNOLDS, For the Globe Gazette
Toe dipping
Greg Elliott, Kansas City, dips his daughter's toes in Clear Lake. Daughter Anna, 1, was on her first RAGBRAI with her dad and mother, Tiffany Schweer, and travels in a bicycle trailer behind Greg. Greg said Anna spends most of the time sleeping.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Houseman
Ashley Houseman, Clive, is on her second RAGBRAI accompanied by her father, Mark. Ashley, 20, who has Spina Bifida rides an arm powered trike and is part of the Adaptive Sports team. Adaptive Sports enables those with challenges to participate in events like this.
JIM REYNOLDS, for the Globe Gazette
Saundra Brennan and Beth Beck
RAGBRAI riders Saundra Brennan and Beth Beck enjoy a walking taco lunch in Central Park on Wednesday.
PEGGY SENZARINO, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI trouble
Elizabeth Salton, of Ames, holds her son Nolan, as she sings songs from 'The Music Man' to riders as they arrive in Mason City on Wednesday.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI MC 2014 - Welcome
Thousands of riders enter Mason City on Wednesday.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI
Cyclists were lined as far as the eye could see on S14 North of Ventura.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER, The Globe Gazette
RAGBRAI Warren tent down
Abbi Warren of Chicago, Ill., takes down her tent this morning in Forest City.
By Rae Yost
RAGBRAI wed Hoeffner bag packed
Style Hoeffner, 11, of Danville packs a bag for one of the RAGBRAI riders before the rider leaves Forest City Wednesday morning. Hoeffner works for his dad's business, Out of Staters Bike Club. Hoeffner and the business carry riders' gear from town-to-town on the RAGBRAI route.
By Rae Yost
