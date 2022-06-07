 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charles City man arrested on gun charges in Waterloo assault

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Charles City man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a pregnant woman in Waterloo on Monday.

Police arrested Tyrecas Rakeem Matlock, 31, for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and second-offense domestic assault. Bond was initially set at $10,000.

Court records allege Matlock was involved in a verbal argument with a woman who is seven months pregnant at a Russell Road home Monday morning. He then kicked her in the stomach and put his hands around her neck, records state. Before he left, he pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and told her to get out of the way or she would be dead, records state.

Waterloo officers stopped Matlock on U.S. Highway 218 around noon while he was apparently headed back to Charles City. In the trunk of his vehicle, investigators found a.40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol with an extended magazine.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Curiosity Rover discovered alien-looking, twisted stone structures on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News