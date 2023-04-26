A Charles City man was arrested earlier this month for alleged punching another person while they were driving.

According to court records, 30-year-old Michael James Sanders has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The affidavit states that around 3:30 a.m. on March 7, 2021, Sanders allegedly punched a victim in the face several times causing several facial fractures while driving on U.S. Highway 218 near Charles City. It does not state if Sanders was driving or a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The criminal complaint was not filed until April 7, and Sanders was arrested three days later. An arraignment hearing has been set for May 15.

